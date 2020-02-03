60 Hours Since We Offered Dialogue, No Answer From Shaheen Bagh Protesters Yet: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Shaheen Bagh, which has emerged as the epicentre of anti-CAA protests, is finding itself at the centre of a growing political turmoil ahead of the Delhi assembly polls on February 8.

Speaking at two separate sessions at News18 India’s Agenda Delhi on Monday, senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shahnawaz Hussain both brought up the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh while discussing the upcoming elections in national capital.

While Shahnawaz Hussain and Congress leader Manish Tiwari came face to face for the session, ‘Shaheen Bagh Me Kab Baat Banegi?’, Ravi Shankar Prasad’ spoke about the politicisation of the anti-CAA protests at the session, ‘Delhi Kitni Door?’.

‘Parties Influencing Innocent Anti-CAA Protesters’

Responding to a question on the contagious Citizenship amendment Act (CAA), Hussain said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified in the Parliament that the law will not take away anyone’s citizenship. The lawyers in Congress had put across this question and Shah responded like a lawyer. The law addresses the issues of the persecuted minorities in other lands. The issue is being used to aggravate the situation. Shaheen Bagh is becoming a no man’s land between AAP and Congress.”

On another question on divisive politics and about BJP referring to Shaheen Bagh as ‘Tauheen Bagh’, Hussain said, “The political parties have vested interests and are influencing the innocent women at Shaheen Bagh,” said Hussain.

Tiwari argued that his party is raising objection to CAA as the law is against Constitution and discriminates on the basis of religion, “Just because a law has been passed by both the Houses of the Parliament does not mean it cannot be challenged for being unconstitutional.”

Tiwari insisted that there is nothing wrong in the protests at Shaheen Bagh as it is their constitutional right to fight against what they find against their own interests guaranteed to them by the Constitution of the country. “Every person has the right to express disenchantment with the central government. It is the responsibility of the government to engage in a dialogue. Both the state and central government are running away from it,’ said the Congress leader.

In Anurag Thakur’s Defence

Talking about the use of objectionable language, including the use of ‘Goli Maaro’ slogan by BJP leader Anurag Thakur, Hussain said, “Anurag Thakur only said ‘Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko’ and what came next was added by the public.”

At an election rally in Delhi last week, Thakur, the minister of state for finance, had shouted, “desh ke gaddaron ko” to which the crowd responded, “goli maro saalon ko” (shoot down the traitors). The incident drew sharp reaction form the Congress which demanded that the Election Commission (EC) take action against Thakur.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Hussain asked why the top leadership of Congress had not visited Shaheen Bagh even once despite offering support to the ongoing stir. Tiwari said in the last three days of campaigning, ‘shirsh neta’ will be campaign in the area.

“There are parties that are trying to instill fear factor. My appeal to Indian Muslims is, do not fear. Those who lost in elections are practicing this politics but we want ‘sabka saath sabka vikaas’,” Hussain said.

‘Shaheen Bagh Turning into an Ideology’

Speaking about the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh, Ravi Shankar Prasad announced, “Mulk ko batne nahi denge (we will not let the country get divided)” while insisting that Shaheen Bagh is now turning into a vichar (ideology).

“Everyone has the right to protest but Shaheen Bagh has now become a belief system, it is not in its initial stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said, ‘if you are angry with me, burn my effigy and not the country’.”

“The BJP should be voted to power in Delhi so that people who are aggravating the thought of Shaheen Bagh and instigating anger are disappointed,” he said.

Prasad said the Modi government has offered to have a dialogue with the protesters in a structured manner but have not got any response so far, “We have not heard from the protesters so far. They can choose their leaders and we can have a dialogue. It’s been 60 hours since we made the offer but no move has been made by them.”

Objecting to the use of the word ‘Azadi’ in anti-CAA protests, Prasad said, “What do they mean by ‘azadi’? Everyone in this country enjoys freedom – this country belongs to Muslims as much as it belongs to Hindus. When we design and implement policies like Ayushman Baharat and Digital India or provide electricity to villages, we do not discriminate between Hindus and Muslims. This country cannot be broken by anyone.”

He also questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s silence over the issue of Shaheen Bagh and condemned the Pakistan’s interest in Delhi elections.

Women of Shaheen Bagh

Aware of the political atmosphere simmering around their protests, the women in Shaheen Bagh say they will continue their agitation. “We have never come out in this way in past 70 years – whether it was Babri demolition or riots. This time it is different…hume nikaalne ki baat ho rahi hai (they are talking about throwing us out). They will ask for papers and we don’t have them. So what will they do?” Asked Nusrat, who has been participating in the protests for the last 50 days.

“We need change in the law, it is for the future of my children. We have written to the PM. He must understand out fears,” another woman protester said.

