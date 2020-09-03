63% in UP's Caste-based Survey Believe Yogi Govt 'Works for Thakur Community' Only, Claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party released the report of its caste-based survey, conducted on a sample size of 68,000 people, in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The report, released by AAP UP in-charge Sanjay Singh, claimed that 63% of people believe that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state was ‘casteist’, whereas 28% of people are against the belief and 9% reserved their opinion.

According to the party, 63% of people responded with a ‘yes’, while only 28% said ‘no’ to a question pertaining to a possible bias in Adityanath’s dispensation and if the government is only towards the Thakur community.

The party has, meanwhile, accused the state police of “interrupting” the survey bringing it to a close. “The survey has now been closed because the UP police had started taking action against the people of the agency. Calls have been made to people in almost every part of UP and no area was left out. If the police had not stopped it, we would have done it on a bigger scale,” AAP MLA from Delhi's Timarpur, Dilip Pandey, said.

Pandey added that the party did not disclose about the survey being done on behalf of AAP “to avoid a biased response”. He said, “It would have affected the relevance of the survey. People would have been biased. The phone numbers will also be kept confidential.”

The UP police have filed a case against unknown people under the IT Act at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. Some places in Jaipur have also been raided in this regard.

Now, anticipation is high over Aam Aadmi Party’s developing politics in Uttar Pradesh based on the survey and how the ruling BJP reacts would be an interesting show.