Nearly two-thirds of the voters surveyed in Bihar by Today’s Chanakya have said that they want a change of government, with unemployment emerging as the main election agenda.

As per an exit poll conducted by Today’s Chanakya, 63% respondents favoured a change of government in the state, while 35% cited unemployment as the main election issue followed by development (28%) and corruption (19%).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were not a decisive factor in the assembly elections as per the survey, with only 3% respondent believing otherwise.

In another blow to incumbent Nitish Kumar, nearly one in three people (37%) surveyed rated his performance as chief minister poor.

The survey revealed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the top choice for the post of chief minister. Yadav, who is also the opposition CM candidate, received 44% votes from the respondents as the CM candidate. CM Nitish Kumar, who has ruled Bihar for three terms, trailed behind Tejashwi with 35 percent. LJP’s Chirag Paswan was not popular for the CM post among the respondents with only 7 percent preferring him as the CM.

The ABP-CVoter exit poll has predicted that the BJP-JD(U) alliance would receive 104-128 seats, while the RJD-Congress alliance would receive between 108-131 seats. The LJP, which broke away from the NDA and emerged as a minor player in the elections, is projected to win 2-3 seats.

The majority mark in the 243-seat Bihar assembly is 122 seats.

Bihar voted in the third and final phase of elections earlier today, recorded a turnout of 57.58 percent, more than the polling percentage witnessed in the previous two rounds, according to Election Commission data.

In the first phase, 71 seats spread across 16 districts went to poll, while in the second, voters in 94 seats of 17 districts exercised their franchise on November 3. With the voting concluding for all the 243 seats, the focus now shifts to November 10 counting of votes which will give Bihar a new government.