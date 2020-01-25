- Municipal Corporations 9/10
668 Candidates in Fray for February 8 Delhi Assembly Polls
Nominations of nearly 700 candidates for the February 8 Delhi elections were found to be valid by poll authorities after scrutiny on Thursday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming State Assembly elections, at Geeta Colony in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Around 668 candidates are in the fray in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls as about 30 people withdrew their nominations on Friday, officials said.
About 30 candidates withdrew their nomination on Friday," a senior official of the CEO's Office said.
"About 30 candidates withdrew their nomination on Friday," a senior official of the CEO's Office said.
As many as 1,029 candidates had filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO's Office on Wednesday.
On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies.
"Nominations of 698 candidates have been found valid for the February 8 Delhi elections by poll authorities after scrutiny," the official had said.
Of the total 1,029 candidates, 187 are women, he had said on Wednesday.
These nominations also include the 'cover' candidates. The last date to file nominations was January 21 and the same can be withdrawn by Friday.
The election will see a triangular fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.
Polling will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11.
According to the final electoral roll, over 1.46 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.
