69-Year-old French National Arrested in Nepal For Sexually Abusing Children
Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Georges Igor Himansky with his victims, aged 14 and 15, from Kathmandu's Thamel area on Friday.
Kathmandu: A 69-year-old French national has been arrested here for allegedly sexually abusing two teenage boys by luring them in the pretext of offering money, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Georges Igor Himansky with his victims, aged 14 and 15, from Kathmandu's Thamel area on Friday.
"The police has filed a case on unnatural sex and child sex abuse against the French man at Kathmandu District Court," a statement issued by the Nepal police said.
Himansky had been feeding his perverse fantasies involving young boys for years by presenting himself as a benevolent foreigner who helped children from the street and from poor economic background, an investigator was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.
Investigation has also revealed that Himansky had been arrested in his own country in 2000 for a paedophilia-related crime.
Himansky is the third French paedophile arrested in Nepal this year. Police had arrested two French men for sexually abusing children from Kathmandu in July, the paper reported.
