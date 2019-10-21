7.44 Percent Voter Turnout in First Two Hours in Haryana, 5.64 in Maharashtra
During the first over two hours poll percentage in Haryana was 7.44 per cent, and 5.64 per cent in Maharshtra.
Representative image.
Chandigarh: Polling began on Monday morning in 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana and 288 seats in Maharashtra. During the first over two hours poll percentage in Haryana was 7.44 per cent, and 5.64 per cent in Maharshtra.
Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said.
As per the Election Commission data, brisk polling was going on in many Haryana districts.
Among other districts, poll percentage in Jind was 7.91 per cent, Bhiwani 10.76 pc, Ambala 6.67 pc, Palwal 8.88 pc, Gurgaon 6.40 pc, Faridabad 6.10 pc, Mewat 10.24 pc, Rewari 6.79 pc, Rohtak 9.80 pc, Hisar 11 pc and in Karnal district it was 5.92 pc. Panchkula district had the lowest polling percentage at 2.46 pc.
As many as 1,169 candidates including 105 women of various political parties are contesting the election in Haryana.
The prominent figures include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala.
Long queues were observed outside several polling stations in Maharshtra, indicating the percentage may go up in subsequent hours, an election official said. The Mumbai suburban area, comprising 26 Assembly seats, recorded 5.64 per cent polling in the first two hours, he said. Other urban areas like Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad reported a moderate response, while the turnout in rural areas was on the higher side, he said.
Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West, and his predecessors from the Congress -- Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in
Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-election from Karad South in Satara district.
The state has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel have been deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state. Around 1,35,021 VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines have also been installed.
