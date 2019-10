7.76 Lakh People to Decide Fate of 33 Candidates as Voting Begins for Bypolls to Four Assembly Seats in Punjab

Chandigarh: Polling for the bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab began on Monday morning.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said. The four assembly seats where the bypolls will be held include Phagwara (reserve), Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian.

Around 7.76 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 33 candidates. The results of the elections will be declared on October 24. Seven companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the four assembly segments, the official said.

A total 920 polling stations have been set up. Some polling stations in Dakha and Jalalabad have been categorised as sensitive.

