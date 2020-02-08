Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

7.9 Lakh Voters in Mizoram, 4.2 Lakh in Sikkim as per Revised Electoral Rolls

There are 4,10,085 female voters as against 3,89,243 males in the eight districts, state Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Lalrinpuia said on Friday.

PTI

February 8, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
7.9 Lakh Voters in Mizoram, 4.2 Lakh in Sikkim as per Revised Electoral Rolls
Representative image.

Aizawl/Gangtok Mizoram has a 7,99,328 electorate, including 11,847 Brus, while Sikkim has 4,26,126 voters, as per the revised electoral rolls of the two states. In Mizoram, female voters outnumbered males to the ratio of 1054:1000 in eight of the 11 districts of the state, a state election official said.

There are 4,10,085 female voters as against 3,89,243 males in the eight districts, state Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Lalrinpuia said on Friday.

Three newly created districts -- Saitual, Hnahthial and Khawzawl -- have not been included in the final electoral roll as assembly constituencies under these districts are yet to be delimitated, he said.

There has been an increase of 1.97 per cent in the number of voters after the revision of the electoral roll which was conducted between December 6 last year and January 15, Lalrinpuia said.

The 7.9 lakh voters represent 60 per cent of Mizoram's population, the officials said.

There are 20,492 first-time voters in the state, including 10,586 males and 9,906 females, he said. As per the revised roll, of the 11,847 Bru voters, there are 5,786 females lodged in six transit camps in Tripura, Lanrinpuia said.

He said the names of those Bru voters, who have returned to Mizoram during the final repatriation last year, have been added to the revised electoral roll.

The official said of the eight districts, Aizawl has the highest number of voters at 3,00,394 followed by Lunglei at 1,08,735 while Siaha has the least electorate at 40,658 voters.

There are 1,222 polling stations in 40 assembly seats in Mizoram. On the other hand, of the 4,26,126 voters in Sikkim, 2,16,852 are males and 2,09,274 females, a release issued by the office of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R Telang said.

There has been a net increase of 1.03 per cent in the number of voters since the draft electoral roll was published on December 17 last year, it said.

A total of 4,996 new voters have been added to the latest electoral roll, of which 75 per cent are of the 18-19 age group, it said, adding that names of 659 voters have been deleted during the revision.

The exercise was carried out from December 17 last year to January 15.

