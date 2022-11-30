7 National Parties Get Rs 778.73 Crore in Donations in 2021-22; BJP, Cong Account for Over 90%: EC Data

At least seven national parties have received Rs 778.73 crore as contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 from individual donors and entities in the financial year 2021-22, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress responsible for over 90% of the share, the Election Commission (EC) data analysed by CNN-News18 shows.

There are eight national parties in India — the BJP, Indian National Congress (INC/Congress), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC/TMC) and National People’s Party (NPP). Apart from the CPI, all the other seven parties’ contribution data has been updated for 2021-22.

While the BJP bagged the highest amount of donation (Rs 614.52 crore), the BSP was on the other end of the spectrum with zero donation The amount received by the BJP is nearly four times of that collected by the remaining six parties, the analysis shows.

In its report to the Election Commission, the BSP said it received “nil" contributions in excess of Rs 20,000 during 2020-21. This has been the BSP’s stand for more than one-and-a-half decades. It claims that it only gets funds from people with small earnings.

In terms of the number of donations, the BJP is at the top. It got over Rs 614.52 crore from 4,957 donations. The Congress was the second on the list with Rs 95.45 crore declared from 1,257 donations. Clubbed together, these two parties are alone responsible for over 90% of the aggregate contributions declared by the seven national parties.

NCP TOPS THE CHART IN AVERAGE CONTRIBUTION PER DONOR

In 245 donations, the NCP received Rs 57.90 crore, making it an average of Rs 23.63 lakh per donor — the highest among the parties.

On an average, the BJP received Rs 12.39 lakh per donor, while for the Congress, it was Rs 7.59 lakh. For the TMC, it was Rs 6.14 lakh per donor and for the NPP and CPI(M) it was Rs 2.08 lakh and Rs 1.87 lakh, respectively, the EC data shows.

The NCP also reported highest jump in donations from 2020-21. Further, when compared to the donations received by these national parties in the previous financial year (2020-21), the contributions received by the BJP, Congress, NCP and AITC have increased, while that of the NPP and CPM have decreased, the data shows.

Sharad Pawar’s NCP has received the highest jump in the contribution – more than double from Rs 26.26 crore in the 2020-21 to Rs 57.90 crore in 2021-22.

Political parties have to declare the donations received above Rs 20,000 to the Election Commission annually.

Read all the Latest Politics News here