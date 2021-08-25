7 of 20 'Sulking' MLAs, Ex-MLAs Extend Support to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Seven of the 20-odd Punjab Congress MLAs and ex-MLAs, who were purportedly party to the demand for the removal of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, categorically disassociated themselves from any such move on Tuesday evening.

Denying outright being part of what they termed as a conspiracy hatched by a section engaged in trying to drive a wedge within the party, these seven leaders have thrown their weight behind the Chief Minister and reposed their full faith in his leadership.

The Punjab Congress leaders who have distanced themselves from the so-called festering revolt in the party are: Kuldeep Vaid, Dalvir Singh Goldie, Santokh Singh, Angad Singh, Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli, all MLAs, and Bhalaipur Ajit Singh Mofar, a former MLA.

Their denial came within hours of a list of party MLAs or ex-MLAs being made public by a section of the Punjab Congress, which claimed that these leaders wanted the replacement of Amarinder Singh and intended to take up the matter with the party high command.

The seven party leaders have, however, washed their hands off any such decision and declared that they continue to stand firmly with the Chief Minister.

All seven of them said the closed door meeting held at Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa’s residence, after which their names were fraudulently released along with others, had been convened to discuss party affairs.

Some of the participants tried to raise the issue of the Chief Minister’s replacement, but contrary to the claims, no unanimous resolution was passed or agreed upon.

Taking strong exception to the ‘misuse’ of their names in this manner, the seven leaders made it clear that they did not subscribe to any such move against Amarinder Singh.

Mofar, in fact, said that he did not even attend the said meeting and had merely gone to meet one of the Cabinet ministers present there.

He said he was shocked to see his name being touted as one of those seeking Amarinder Singh’s removal.

Vaid made it clear he was “not part to any such conspiracy against the Chief Minister", while Goldie firmly put his might behind Amarinder Singh.

Angad said he had gone to the meeting to discuss the cooperative elections in his constituency, while Warring said that he was not even aware of any such discussion being held during the meeting.

Bhalaipur and Kotli also denied any talk of the Chief Minister’s replacement taking place at the meeting, and added that there was no question of being party to any such demand.

All seven of them condemned the attempts by a section of the Punjab Congress to trigger revolt in the party ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, especially when the high command had already resolved the differences between state Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh.

With the polls just months away, the party needs to work unitedly, as one integrated whole, and not fritter away its political advantage by indulging in petty politicking to promote personal vested interests, they said.

They also urged the party leadership to take immediate steps to quell any attempts to divide the party.

Earlier in the day, the demand to ‘replace’ Amarinder Singh just months ahead of the Assembly polls once again gained momentum with ‘sulking’ Congress legislators, comprising four Cabinet ministers, decided to apprise the high command over the widespread dissidence in the party ranks.

They were clear in saying after the closed door meeting that it was high time for the party to opt for a change of guard ahead of the polls.

“Changing the CM is the prerogative of the party high command. But we have lost faith in him," Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told the media here.

He said the legislators have unanimously authorised a five-member committee to apprise interim Congree President Sonia Gandhi at the earliest about the dissent of the party workers over non-fulfillment of poll promises by the government.

The five-member committee includes Cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who had backed state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the recent power struggle, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Channi and Pargat Singh, considered close to Sidhu.

Channi slammed the Chief Minister and his aides over unfulfilled poll promises, particularly the delay in action in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing cases.

He said the panel would seek time from the Congress high command to listen to the grievances of the legislators and ministers, otherwise it will be difficult for the party to repeat its 2016 poll performance in Punjab.

He said the MLAs have raised a number of issues, including the existence of sand, drug, cable and transport mafias.

Moreover, the issue of sacrilege and subsequent police firing cases has not only annoyed the party cadres, but also hurt the religious sentiments of the common man. Also, the government has failed to deliver the promised action against drug dealers, they said.

Joining the chorus, Randhawa said they have the best portfolios with them.

“But we are not bothered over losing the portfolios. Our concern is that the poll promises like justice in Bargari and scrapping the faulty power purchase agreements have not been fulfilled so far," he said.

