7-phase LS Polls in WB Speaks a Lot About Law And Order Situation: Opposition
Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of votes for all seats on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.
Representative image
Kolkata: The state opposition parties on Sunday welcomed the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and said it reflects the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.
However, the ruling Trinamool Congress said such a prolonged polling process will put a lot of pressure on the people because of the month of Ramzan and the summer in April and May.
"The seven-phase election reflects the law and order situation in the state... how people were stopped from exercising their democratic rights," Trinamool Congress politburo member Mohammed Salim said, referring to the violence that took place during the panchayat polls in the state last year.
"We hope that the polling will be held in a free and fair manner and the EC will be impartial, proactive and responsive," Salim said.
The state units of BJP and the Congress too welcomed the Lok Sabha polls. "It shows the kind of law and order now prevailing in West Bengal," BJP leader Mukul Roy said.
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra also echoed the views of the CPI(M) and the BJP.
Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said the party is not "bothered" about the seven-phase polls.
"However, such a long duration would put a lot of pressure on the people, as the dates coincide with the month of Ramzan and the summer season," said Hakim, also the Mayor of Kolkata.
