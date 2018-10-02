70 Anti-Quota Outfits Form Party in Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, to Contest All 230 Seats

Led by Samanya Pichhara Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj, anti-quota outfits here on Tuesday formally launched a political outfit – Sapaks Samaj Party — months ahead of the state elections in Madhya Pradesh.Sapaks patron Hiralal Trivedi has been declared party president while the state executive announced on Tuesday comprised four vice-presidents and other office bearers, including youth wing functionaries. The party also launched its flag on Tuesday.The party has claimed support of 70 social organizations, including Karni Sena, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha and others.“We would soon set up our organisational structure at the district level and shortlist candidates for assembly polls,” party president Hiralal Trivedi said.On being asked whether there would be any criteria for distribution of tickets, Trivedi said they would accept names suggested by their voters.The party wishes to field candidates at all the 230 assembly constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections.The organization is yet to come up with a party symbol and is awaiting an approval from the Election Commission.Trivedi added that opposition to SC/ST Act and reservation in promotion would be among the key agendas of the new party.Besides claiming the support of the upper caste, the party is said to have a backing of sections of OBCs, SCs and STs, which has caused some worry for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress.After successfully organizing the September 6 Bharat Bandh and another mega protest in Bhopal on September 30, the party looks confident of garnering support among minority communities.Sapaks was formed with the agenda to fight the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government’s move of extending reservation in promotions. The newly formed party would also be driven by similar ideals and retired bureaucrats and ex-police officers.