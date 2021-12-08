70 Per Cent Vote Target Set for BJP in 2023 Tripura Assembly Poll: CM Biplab Deb

Buoyed by the impressive win by ruling BJP in the recent civic election in the state, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday set a target of securing 70 per cent of the votes in the 2023 Assembly poll. In the 2018 Assembly election BJP had bagged 42.23 per cent of the vote share, which translated into 36 seats in the 60-member House.

In the recently concluded civic body election the BJP had secured around 60 per cent vote share, while it was 49 per cent in the 2019 general election, he said at the swearing-in ceremony of the mayor, deputy mayor and mayors in council of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC). The poll statistics indicate that BJP has been continuously gaining ground in Tripura since the 2018 Assembly election. The people who used to vote for the Left parties for 25 years are now supporting BJP's development centric agenda. That is the reason behind BJP's swelling vote share, he said. On the other hand CPI(M)'s vote share has reduced from 42 per cent in 2018 state election to 18 per cent in the recent civic poll. The Communists will get only eight per cent vote share in the 2023 Assembly poll, he claimed.

I can't say BJP will win all the 60 Assembly seats in the next election. But there must be persistent efforts by the party's rank and file to scale up the party's vote share to 70 per cent in the 2023 poll, Deb said. Taking a pot shot at the Trinamool Congress without naming it, the chief minister said Some migratory birds landed in Tripura with a fabulous dream. But they scored only one eventually! Dipak Majumder took the oath of office as the mayor of AMC and Manika Das Dutta was sworn in as the deputy mayor.

