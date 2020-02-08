Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
News18 » Politics
1-min read

75 Women on Anti-CAA Hunger Strike for Five Days in Delhi's Khureji Khas Cast Their Votes

Sharika Anjum (32), who looked sapped and pale, said none of the 75 women who have been observing the indefinite hunger strike missed out on exercising their right to franchise.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
75 Women on Anti-CAA Hunger Strike for Five Days in Delhi's Khureji Khas Cast Their Votes
Para-military jawans stand guard at a polling station during the Delhi Assembly elections in Jafrabad area of Delhi, Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: It was the fifth day of their anti-CAA hunger strike at Khureji Khas in northeast Delhi, but despite being worn out a group of 75 women made their vote count in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday.

Sharika Anjum (32), who looked sapped and pale, said none of the 75 women who have been observing the indefinite hunger strike missed out on exercising their right to franchise.

Asked about the issues she voted on, Anjum said, "I voted to save the Constitution and to defeat the Hindu-Muslim politics."

Farida (21) said she went to the pooling booth, around half-a-kilometre from the protest site, with her father in the morning.

"Our vote is for India and its unity. Our vote is against the politics of hate," she said.

Fallahuddin Falahi, 34, who has been attending the anti-CAA protest for 27 days said the women voted early and returned to the protest site "to keep the stir going".

Around 300 women have been protesting against the amended citizenship law at Khureji Khas, a key anti-CAA protest site in northeast Delhi, for the last 27 days.

