75 Women on Anti-CAA Hunger Strike for Five Days in Delhi's Khureji Khas Cast Their Votes
Sharika Anjum (32), who looked sapped and pale, said none of the 75 women who have been observing the indefinite hunger strike missed out on exercising their right to franchise.
Para-military jawans stand guard at a polling station during the Delhi Assembly elections in Jafrabad area of Delhi, Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: It was the fifth day of their anti-CAA hunger strike at Khureji Khas in northeast Delhi, but despite being worn out a group of 75 women made their vote count in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday.
Sharika Anjum (32), who looked sapped and pale, said none of the 75 women who have been observing the indefinite hunger strike missed out on exercising their right to franchise.
Asked about the issues she voted on, Anjum said, "I voted to save the Constitution and to defeat the Hindu-Muslim politics."
Farida (21) said she went to the pooling booth, around half-a-kilometre from the protest site, with her father in the morning.
"Our vote is for India and its unity. Our vote is against the politics of hate," she said.
Fallahuddin Falahi, 34, who has been attending the anti-CAA protest for 27 days said the women voted early and returned to the protest site "to keep the stir going".
Around 300 women have been protesting against the amended citizenship law at Khureji Khas, a key anti-CAA protest site in northeast Delhi, for the last 27 days.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalki Koechlin, Guy Hershberg Welcome Baby Girl
- Aayush Sharma’s Body Transformation Over Last Four Years Will Leave You Inspired, See Pic
- Indian Women's Team Pulls Out of Badminton Asian Championships Due to Coronavirus, Men's Team to Play
- An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test