English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
76.28% Voter Turnout in First Phase of Chhattisgarh Polls
The final polling percentage is much higher than the earlier estimates, which ranged from 60 to 70 per cent.
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the first phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh at a polling station in Narayanpur. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Raipur A voter turnout of 76.28% was recorded in the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh covering 18 assembly segments, a poll official said Tuesday.
The impressive turnout shows that Naxals threats seem to have had little impact in the first phase of polling in eight Maoist-hit districts, the official said.
"Chhattisgarh recorded 76.28 per cent polling in the first phase of elections held Monday," state Chief Electoral Officer Subrat Sahoo said in a press conference here.
The highest polling percentage was recorded in Dongargaon (85.15), followed by Khujji (84.48), Khairagarh (84.31), Bastar (83.51), Kondagaon (82.84), Dongargarh (82.53), Keshkal (81.32), Chitrakot (80.31), Mohla-Manpur (80), Rajnandgaon (78.66), Kanker (78.54) Jagdalpur (78.24), Bhanupratappur (76.77), Antagarh (74.45), Narayanpur (74.40), Dantewada (60.62), Konta (55.30) and Bijapur47.35 per cent.
"A good number of voters in remote areas exercised their franchise," Sahoo said.
The final polling percentage is much higher than the earlier estimates, which ranged from 60 to 70 per cent.
The Election Commission, at a press conference in New Delhi Monday evening, had said 70 per cent turnout was recorded in phase one of Chhattisgarh polls. However Sahoo had told reporters at Raipur later Monday that 60.49 per cent turnout was recorded, adding the figure may go up.
There were three encounters between security personnel and Naxals, and an IED blast Monday in the districts that went to the polls but the voting process, held under heavy security cover, was not affected.
In remote Naxal-affected areas, the polling received a good response from voters who appeared excited to exercise their franchise, Sahoo said.
Over 1.25 lakh police and paramilitary personnel were also deployed in the 18 constituencies falling under Naxal-hit areas of Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kondagaon, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon districts.
The second phase of polling in 72 seats, out of the 90-member Assembly, would be held on November 20 and counting of votes would take place on December 11.
The impressive turnout shows that Naxals threats seem to have had little impact in the first phase of polling in eight Maoist-hit districts, the official said.
"Chhattisgarh recorded 76.28 per cent polling in the first phase of elections held Monday," state Chief Electoral Officer Subrat Sahoo said in a press conference here.
The highest polling percentage was recorded in Dongargaon (85.15), followed by Khujji (84.48), Khairagarh (84.31), Bastar (83.51), Kondagaon (82.84), Dongargarh (82.53), Keshkal (81.32), Chitrakot (80.31), Mohla-Manpur (80), Rajnandgaon (78.66), Kanker (78.54) Jagdalpur (78.24), Bhanupratappur (76.77), Antagarh (74.45), Narayanpur (74.40), Dantewada (60.62), Konta (55.30) and Bijapur47.35 per cent.
"A good number of voters in remote areas exercised their franchise," Sahoo said.
The final polling percentage is much higher than the earlier estimates, which ranged from 60 to 70 per cent.
The Election Commission, at a press conference in New Delhi Monday evening, had said 70 per cent turnout was recorded in phase one of Chhattisgarh polls. However Sahoo had told reporters at Raipur later Monday that 60.49 per cent turnout was recorded, adding the figure may go up.
There were three encounters between security personnel and Naxals, and an IED blast Monday in the districts that went to the polls but the voting process, held under heavy security cover, was not affected.
In remote Naxal-affected areas, the polling received a good response from voters who appeared excited to exercise their franchise, Sahoo said.
Over 1.25 lakh police and paramilitary personnel were also deployed in the 18 constituencies falling under Naxal-hit areas of Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kondagaon, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon districts.
The second phase of polling in 72 seats, out of the 90-member Assembly, would be held on November 20 and counting of votes would take place on December 11.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EICMA 2018: Top Electric Bikes Unveiled At The Event
- Do You Know What Stan Lee's Catchphrase 'Excelsior' Really Means?
- Why Did GQ Use Quotations on its Cover To Describe Serena Williams' Gender, Eh?
- 'I Know I am Muslim as Others Don't Let Me Forget': When House Hunting in Metros Turns into Nightmare
- Apple's Asia Suppliers Struggle With Falling Share Prices, Amid Fears of Weak iPhone Sales
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...