8 MLAs Send Resignations Again After Karnataka Speaker Rejected Letters Over Technical Errors

Mumbai: A fresh set of resignation letters of eight rebel MLAs who are camping in Mumbai was sent to the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Wednesday, said a BJP leader from Maharashtra.

Another two rebel Congress MLAs, housing minister MTB Nagraj and K Sudhakar, who resigned Wednesday were likely to arrive here during the night or in the morning, he added.

"The earlier resignation letters had some technical errors hence they were rejected by the Karnataka Speaker. We have sent a fresh dispatch of resignation letters via Speed Post as well as emailed copies to the Speaker," the BJP leader said.

"Copies of these letters will also be delivered by hand to the Speaker. This time we are taking utmost precautions and leaving no chance to the opposition," the leader said.

Earlier Wednesday, high drama was witnessed in the city as police detained Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar who was on a mission to woo back a dozen rebels holed up in a luxury hotel here as the JD(S)-Congress government in the southern state is teetering on the verge of collapse.