80 Leaders at 80 Locations: BJP to Put up a Mega Show on Last Day of Campaign in Bhabanipur Today

BJP will put up a high voltage campaign on Monday, which is the last day of campaigning in Bengal’s Bhabanipur assembly seat. The BJP’s campaign will start from 8 am in the morning to 11 am, and then again from 2pm to 7pm.

The party will pitch 80 leaders in 80 locations across 8 wards in the assembly seat. Party sources said that the plan has been chalked out keeping various points in mind.

According to party sources, BJP is trying to project how unnecessary this poll is taking place for the personal agenda of CM Mamata Banerjee. The party will project that the poll is being conducted to oust one person, who even after defeat in Nandigram, is seeking people’s mandate.

Secondly, BJP will try to project how in this poll, state machinery will be used to intimidate the people. Therefore, as a responsible citizen, people should come out and vote against such government, party sources say.

The 80 leaders, who will campaign today, will also try to convince people, that like Nandigram, Bhabanipur should show that the people voted for change, for a New Bangla.

The party is also trying to bring post-poll violence and victims in agenda for the polls. The party is trying to pitch the slogan, “Bangla erokom meye ke Chae” or Bengal wants a daughter like Priyanka, not Mamata. The party will campaign with this message in all the 80 locations.

BJP also try to highlight the case of Manik Saha, who was a victim of post-poll violence in the state. It will showcase to voters that by voting for BJP, they will give justice to Manik Saha.

However, TMC believes that this campaign will not have any impact on their chances of winning. Abhishek Banerjee earlier said, “One vote in Bhabanipur will shake 7 Race Course,” which is the official residence of the Prime Minister.

