'80% of Delhi Can be Called Encroached...Bulldozing Homes Not Right': Kejriwal Attacks MCD Demolition Drive

Commenting on the anti-encroachment drive in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said ‘bulldozing people’s homes’ was not right. The AAP chief added that while he too was against illegal buildings, Delhi was not made in a ‘planned way’ and ‘more than 80 per cent of Delhi could be called encroached’.

“But if a person is with rightful papers than why are bulldozers are being used. This is not right. They have a plan to demolish all Kacchi colonies and jhuggis. 63 lakh people will face the bulldozer," said Kejriwal.

Three civic bodies have been carrying out demolitions in several parts of Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Khyala, and Lodhi Colony. The anti-encroachment drives by BJP ruled municipal corporations started in the national capital after party president Adesh Gupta wrote letters to the mayors for removing encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the city

“From last 15 years BJP is in MCD. What have they done in this last 15 years? They themselves did encroachments taking money," the Delhi CM said, adding that he wanted to make sure people of Delhi knew that the government will bring a solution to the encroachments. “We will regularize these illegal colonies," he said.

“We will free Delhi from Jhuggis and will make new home for them. Will give time to those who have encroached on roads ..so that they can remove it," he said. The Delhi CM added that he had told his MLAs that if they had to go to jail, there was ‘no issue’ but to not let anyone carry out any ‘gundagardi’ (hooliganism).

Kejriwal made the statement after holding a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs regarding the anti-encroachment drive in the national capital.

The meeting, which began at around 11 a.m., was initially scheduled for May 14 but it was cancelled due to the massive building fire in Mundka the previous day which claimed the lives of 27 people.

“Everyone will share their ideas to counter the BJP. The BJP-controlled MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) has launched the encroachment drive, which we have to stop to save the Delhiites. In the name of encroachment they are demolishing people’s homes. AAP is standing with the common people of Delhi," an AAP leader had told IANS.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to stop the encroachment drive.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was also placed under arrest during a demolition drive. He was later granted bail by the Saket Court.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.