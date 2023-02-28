83.63% Voters Exercise Franchise in Nagaland Poll

Over 83 per cent of the more than 13 lakh electorate cast their vote on Monday in the single-day Nagaland state election which was “largely peaceful", Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar said.

Polling was held in total of 2291 polling stations across 59 of the total 60 constituencies. One seat – Akuluto in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi, he said.

“The estimated turnout of voters is 83.63 per cent. The polling throughout the state was largely peaceful, except for some violence in three constituencies,” the CEO told a press conference here.

This is 1.99 per cent lesser than the 2018 poll, which had recorded 85.62 percent voter turnout, he said.

The final polling percentage will be known after receiving data from some stations, which has not been possible yet due to connectivity issues, he said.

Pughoboto seat recorded the highest turnout of 92.11 per cent followed by Tseminyu at 91.88 per cent and Mon at 90.67 per cent, the CEO said.

Asked if there will be any re-polling, Shekhar said while there are complaints from different political parties and candidates, the final decision on it will be taken by the Election Commission.

The police, hoever, said incidents of violence were reported from three districts during the day and three persons were injured in firing by unidentified miscreants in a constituency in Wokha district.

IGP (Range) Nagaland, Limasunep Jamir said there were violent incidents in Wokha, Mon and Zunheboto districts during the day but the law and order situation in the state during the day was largely peaceful and polling was completed successfully.

Timely intervention by security personnel prevented any major incident, he said.

In Akuk village in Bhandari constituency of Wokha district, three persons were injured in firing by unidentified miscreants. The Madhya Pradesh State Armed Police personnel stationed at the polling station fired eight rounds in the air and brought the situation under control, Jamir said.

The injured civilians were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Earlier in the day about half an hour before the polling began at 7 am political parties threw stones at each other near two polling stations in the village, the IGP said.

In Monyakshu constituency of Mon district unknown persons threw stones on security personnel and an ITBP jawan and Nagaland Police personnel sustained minor injuries, he said.

Three incidents of blank firing was reported from Awotsakili village in Atoizu constituency of Zunheboto district and were controlled by security personnel. Involvement of Naga underground cadres in the incident cannot be ruled out, Jamir added.

Minor skirmishes and heated exchanges between the supporters of the rival political parties were reported from Mokokchung, Wokha, Mon, Zunheboto and Tseminyu districts.

J amir said a constable of the Madhya Pradesh Police on poll duty died in Wokha when a vehicle carrying the person along with others met with an accident near N Longchum. The police constable died on the spot and three others sustained injuries.

The IGP said police seized about Rs two lakh in cash taking the total seizure during the model code of conduct period to Rs. 35.79 crore.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio exercised his franchise along with his wife and three daughters at his native village of Touphema in Northern Angami-II constituency. Rio, who is seeking to be retruned to the office for the fifth time is facing challenge from a first timer Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress.

He appealed to voters, particularly those who attained the age this time, to participate in the “festival of democracy".

“In Nagaland, people want the solution to the Naga issue, permanent peace and development,” he said.

The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

Read all the Latest Politics News here