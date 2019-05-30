Take the pledge to vote

9 Ministers of State to Have Independent Charge in Narendra Modi Cabinet: Full List

Among the surprise picks in the cabinet were BJP president Amit Shah and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar. Apart from Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, DV Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan were also sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

News18.com

May 30, 2019
New Delhi: Narendra Modi took oath as the country's Prime Minister for a second term on Thursday evening after he was sworn-in in front of an 8,000-strong audience consisting of political leaders, movie stars and corporate honchos.

Among the surprise picks in the cabinet were BJP president Amit Shah and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar. Apart from Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, DV Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan were also sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

The cabinet will also have nine Ministers of State with Independent Charge. Here’s the complete list:

1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar

2. Inderjit Singh

3. Shripad Yesso Naik

4. Jitendra Singh

5. Kiren Rijiju

6. Prahalad Singh Patel

7. Raj Kumar Singh

8. Hardeep Singh Puri

9. Mansukh L Mandaviya

Top opposition leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were part of the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony.

This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries.

Earlier, Chandra Shekhar in 1990 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 were sworn in at the sprawling forecourt.

Leaders of BIMSTEC countries including President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also attended the gala event.

From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach represented the country.

Besides India, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan as members.

Kyrgyz President and current chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also attended the event.

