9Baje9Minute Protest: Akhilesh Yadav & Priyanka Gandhi Urge Youth to Raise Voice against Unemployment

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his BJP government, appealing to the youth to switch off the lights at 9pm for nine minutes to protest against growing unemployment.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet also asked students to lodge a protest against unemployment, asking them to raise their voice against privatisation, incomplete recruitment, appointment and new jobs.

"When the youth comes together, it gives sleepless nights to those in power. Let us light the torch of revolution by switching off the lights for 9 minutes tonight, at 9pm tonight, in this darkness of unemployment we should stand with the unemployed youth and their families," tweeted Yadav.

"Our youth is talented and educated but they are sitting jobless, while our government is not doing anything for the youth. It is solely the responsibility of the government to provide jobs to the educated and talented youth. The youth is suffering due to incapability of the BJP government. Today by our protest to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9pm we want the issue to be heard by the government," said SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria.

In her tweet, Gandhi said, "The youth of this country wants to make their voice heard, the youth is raising his voice about his stalled recruitments, exam dates, appointments and new jobs, today, all of us need to support the youth in their fight for employment."