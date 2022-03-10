Khundrakpam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA,

Live election results updates of Khundrakpam seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Thangjam Mohendro Singh (BJP), Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh (INC), Elangbam Sovid Singh (RPOIA), Thangjam Shyam Singh (SHS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 81.53%, which is -8.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khundrakpam results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.1 Khundrakpam (खुंद्रकपाम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal East district of Manipur. Khundrakpam is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 26292 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 13,526 were male and 12,759 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khundrakpam in 2019 was: 943 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25,500 eligible electors, of which 13,044 were male,12,456 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 22,312 eligible electors, of which 11,519 were male, 10,793 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khundrakpam in 2017 was 169. In 2012, there were 92 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Thangjam Mohendro Singh of BJP by a margin of 3,059 which was 13.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 56.12% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating I Mangiton of BJP by a margin of 5,504 votes which was 29.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 1 Khundrakpam Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Khundrakpam are: Thangjam Mohendro Singh (BJP), Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh (INC), Elangbam Sovid Singh (RPOIA), Thangjam Shyam Singh (SHS).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.8%, while it was 83.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khundrakpam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.1 Khundrakpam Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 40. In 2012, there were 29 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.1 Khundrakpam comprises of the following areas of Imphal East district of Manipur:

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Khundrakpam constituency, which are: Heingang, Saikul, Khurai, Lamlai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khundrakpam is approximately 891 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khundrakpam is: 24°56’02.4"N 94°00’38.2"E.

