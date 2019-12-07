Take the pledge to vote

'A Black Day': Akhilesh Yadav Sits on Dharna Outside UP Assembly After Death of Unnao Rape Victim

The Samajwadi Party chief also observed two-minute silence for the rape victim and stated that soon he will be visiting the family of the Unnao rape victim along with senior leaders of the party.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 7, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
'A Black Day': Akhilesh Yadav Sits on Dharna Outside UP Assembly After Death of Unnao Rape Victim
Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside Vidhan Bhavan along with two other SP leaders (News18)

Lucknow: Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said that before India could get over Hyderabad's brutal rape-and-murder, the rape victim in Unnao also died. Sitting on dharna outside Vidhan Bhavan, Yadav called it a "black day" and slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

"The incident has pained us all deeply, even the doctors couldn't save the girl. Samajwadi Party will observe this day as Black Day and protest against the death of the rape victim tomorrow (Sunday). This is not the first of its kind incident in this government. The Yogi Aditynath government is solely responsible for the death of the victim. The women of the state are unsafe till the time CM, Home Secretary and DGP are sitting on their posts. The accused in this case are related to the ruling BJP," Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party chief also observed two-minute silence for the rape victim and stated that soon he will be visiting the family of the Unnao rape victim along with senior leaders of the party. The SP party president was accompanied by senior leader Rajendra Chaudhary and UP SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

The post-mortem of a 23-year-old woman, who was set ablaze by men accused of raping her in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday, was conducted on Saturday morning.

The woman had suffered 90% burns, and died of cardiac arrest at the Safdarjung Hospital at 11:40 pm on Friday night, the same day when the police shot dead the four men accused of the brutal gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad.

She was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance on Thursday evening, after she was waylaid and set ablaze while on her way to Raebareli in connection with the rape case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
