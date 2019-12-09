'A Cab Ride...': Kapil Sibal's Interesting Twist to Acronym of Citizenship Amendment Bill
The Congress has said it will oppose 'tooth and nail' the Bill in Parliament as it is against the country's Constitution and its secular ethos.
File photo of Kapil Sibal.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday hit out at the government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it is a "cab" ride with a divisive driver.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.
The Congress has said it will oppose "tooth and nail" the Bill in Parliament as it is against the country's Constitution and its secular ethos. "CAB is a cab ride with a divisive driver to: destabilise, destroy our polity values both societal and constitutional with an eye only on political dividends. Hath milao Desh bachao!" Sibal said in a tweet.
The bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act will be introduced in Parliament on Monday afternoon, and later in the day it will be taken up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business.
