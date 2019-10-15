'A Captain Who Abandoned Sinking Congress Ship': Asaduddin Owaisi Hits out at Rahul Gandhi
The AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also lashed out at the Modi government as he slammed the Triple Talaq law calling it anti-Muslim women.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Image: PTI)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday targetted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that when a ship sinks, the captain evacuated everyone safely but Mr Gandhi is a captain who himself left after seeing the Congress sinking.
"When a ship sinks in the middle of a sea, the captain evacuates everyone safely but Gandhi is a captain who himself left after seeing the Congress sinking. Muslims are not alive due to Congress' mercy on us for 70 years, rather we are alive because of the Constitution and by the grace of God," news outlet ANI quoted Owaisi as saying while he was campaigning for a party candidate in Bhiwadi West.
Owaisi was referring to the crisis in the Congress, which was spurred by the resignation of its former chief Rahul Gandhi. Former Mumbai Chief Sanjay Nirupam, who had announced that he would not be campaigning for the Maharashtra polls, had even criticised the people closely working with Sonia Gandhi for showing bias.
The AIMIM leader also saved a few punches for the Modi government as he slammed the Triple Talaq law calling it anti-Muslim women. "BJP is a long-lasting government which means that this darkness."
Owaisi further said that the government should extend reservation to Muslims, as it had to Marathas.
