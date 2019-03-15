English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Challenge to Modi and Appeal to Save Constitution: Bhim Army Picks Up Key Issues at Rally Ahead of LS Polls
The aim of the rally was to throw a challenge at the Modi government, create awareness about anti-Dalit policies and to protest against the burning of copies of constitution.
The aim of the rally was to throw a challenge at the Modi government, create awareness about anti-Dalit policies and to protest against the burning of copies of constitution.
Loading...
New Delhi: The lanes of Parliament Street in New Delhi became a sea of indigo on Friday as hundreds of Bhim Army supporters, carrying their ‘Jai Bhim’ indigo flags, waited for their leader Chandrashekhar Azad to join the Bahujan Hunkar rally.
Azad, who was hosting the rally on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram, the founder of Bahujan Samaj Party, reached Jantar Mantar from Deoband, where he was arrested on Thursday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. He fell ill soon after being detained, and appealed to his supporters to reach Jantar Mantar in huge numbers.
The aim of the rally, which started on Sunday from Saharanpur and culminated in New Delhi on Friday, was to throw a challenge at the Narendra Modi government, create awareness about its anti-Dalit policies and to protest against the burning of copies of constitution by a fringe group in Jantar Mantar last year.
Vivek Prakash, who joined the rally from Varanasi, carried a copy of the Constitution along. "Every Indian should have been outraged when the copies of the constitution were burnt. This document gives us rights, it is our duty to protect it," he told News 18.
While waiting for Azad to join the rally at Jantar Mantar, the Bahujan poet and convenor, Rahul Nagpali, reminded the participants of the August incident. "This is the same street where some people had burnt the copies of constitution. But we have the constitution with us, and we will make sure that it reaches every household,” He said, adding: “We also demand that Jantar Mantar be renamed as Samvidhan Marg.”
As soon as Azad arrived, the crowd greeted him with the slogan, "Dekho dekho kaun Aya, Modi tera baap Aya". He looked unwell and was joined by Sharad Yadav.
"Oppressed classes are going through a tough time. Ambedkar gave us the constitution and what we have is mob lynching. Chandrasekhar stood against the atrocities in Saharanpur. If Modi and (Amit) Shah return in 2019 elections, the constitution will be finished. Your rights will be curtailed,” Yadav warned the crowd as he raised the slogan, ‘Samvidhaan bachana hai,’.
Commencing the rally, Azad said he will contest from the same seat that PM Modi will contest from, as other leaders of the Dalit outfit urged supporters to defeat the Modi government in the Lok Sabha polls.
Revisited a speech made by Kanshiram, one of the supporters said, "Jo bahujan ki baat karega woh dilli se raj karega. Bhim army will fulfil the unfulfilled dream of Kanshiram. There is no scope of friendship between the exploited and exploiter. There cannot be an understanding between Brahman and Chamaar the way there cannot be between horse and grass."
Later, Azad inaugurated the copies of constitution, saying, “We want the Constitution to go to every house. This government couldn’t face the protesters and tried every trick to stop us. But we are strong in our resolve and will stop them from forming the next government."
"When I announced my desire to contest the elections, Modi responded to it by washing the feet of our people," he said, adding: "I am the voice of Bahujan. If I wanted to be a politician I would have contested from the reserved seat. But I want to be a challenge to him, and not play politics. I am grateful to people who came here for the birth anniversary of our rehbar (patron) who showed us how to form a gathbandhan."
Azad, who was hosting the rally on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram, the founder of Bahujan Samaj Party, reached Jantar Mantar from Deoband, where he was arrested on Thursday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. He fell ill soon after being detained, and appealed to his supporters to reach Jantar Mantar in huge numbers.
The aim of the rally, which started on Sunday from Saharanpur and culminated in New Delhi on Friday, was to throw a challenge at the Narendra Modi government, create awareness about its anti-Dalit policies and to protest against the burning of copies of constitution by a fringe group in Jantar Mantar last year.
Vivek Prakash, who joined the rally from Varanasi, carried a copy of the Constitution along. "Every Indian should have been outraged when the copies of the constitution were burnt. This document gives us rights, it is our duty to protect it," he told News 18.
While waiting for Azad to join the rally at Jantar Mantar, the Bahujan poet and convenor, Rahul Nagpali, reminded the participants of the August incident. "This is the same street where some people had burnt the copies of constitution. But we have the constitution with us, and we will make sure that it reaches every household,” He said, adding: “We also demand that Jantar Mantar be renamed as Samvidhan Marg.”
As soon as Azad arrived, the crowd greeted him with the slogan, "Dekho dekho kaun Aya, Modi tera baap Aya". He looked unwell and was joined by Sharad Yadav.
"Oppressed classes are going through a tough time. Ambedkar gave us the constitution and what we have is mob lynching. Chandrasekhar stood against the atrocities in Saharanpur. If Modi and (Amit) Shah return in 2019 elections, the constitution will be finished. Your rights will be curtailed,” Yadav warned the crowd as he raised the slogan, ‘Samvidhaan bachana hai,’.
Commencing the rally, Azad said he will contest from the same seat that PM Modi will contest from, as other leaders of the Dalit outfit urged supporters to defeat the Modi government in the Lok Sabha polls.
Revisited a speech made by Kanshiram, one of the supporters said, "Jo bahujan ki baat karega woh dilli se raj karega. Bhim army will fulfil the unfulfilled dream of Kanshiram. There is no scope of friendship between the exploited and exploiter. There cannot be an understanding between Brahman and Chamaar the way there cannot be between horse and grass."
Later, Azad inaugurated the copies of constitution, saying, “We want the Constitution to go to every house. This government couldn’t face the protesters and tried every trick to stop us. But we are strong in our resolve and will stop them from forming the next government."
"When I announced my desire to contest the elections, Modi responded to it by washing the feet of our people," he said, adding: "I am the voice of Bahujan. If I wanted to be a politician I would have contested from the reserved seat. But I want to be a challenge to him, and not play politics. I am grateful to people who came here for the birth anniversary of our rehbar (patron) who showed us how to form a gathbandhan."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Shooting: Global Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Arsenal Striker Aubameyang Does A Black Panther, Says It Represents Me
- Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to Sleep
- Google Files Patent For 'Z-Fold' Display Technology: Everything You Need to Know
- 2019 Ford Figo Launched in India for Rs 5.15 Lakh, Gets Additional Top-Spec Blu Variant
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results