A Confident Bhupesh Baghel Back Home Amid Grand Welcome to Continue as Chhattisgarh CM

The political crisis with the Congress in Chhattisgarh seems to have been averted, at least for the time being, as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached capital Raipur on Saturday only to be accorded a grand welcome by his backers.

State Health Minister TS Singh Deo, who was also in the national capital, said that “All is well" in Congress and asserted that they all keep seeking guidance from the party high command from time to time.

Contrary to a tense and uneasy look the Chief Minister bore on his face while leaving for the national capital on Friday, he was smiling and looked extremely confident as he came out of the airport on Saturday upon his arrival in Raipur concluding a hectic visit to New Delhi where he had four-hour long meeting with senior leader Rahul Gandhi among other engagements.

Hundreds of supporters of Baghel had gathered at the airport chanting slogans in his favour as the Chief Minister waived to everyone, met workers and also clicked selfies with them. Not only at the airport, but Baghel was also greeted by enthusiastic supporters across Raipur.

Claiming that the love and affection of the public have only increased, Baghel said in the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, he had discussions on politics, public development schemes and he has also invited Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh.

“Rahulji will visit the State next week and will return with the Chhattisgarh model to be showcased in the country,” claimed Baghel.

As another mark of his authority, Baghel was accompanied by ministers and 46 MLAs in a special plane carrying them back home.

After a four-hour meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Friday, it was amply clear that Baghel was here to stay as State-in-charge PL Punia had clarified that there were no talks of any leadership change in the meeting.

TS Singh Deo, on other hand, seemed subdued while speaking to News18, saying, “I had sought an appointment with the party high command and had detailed discussions on a range of issues."

He termed speculations on the leadership issue as a rumour saying he has health ministry and he will get back to work as he returns home.

After Singh Deo had gone to meet party top brass a few days ago, Baghel too had gone to the national capital so as his MLAs and ministers vindicating that a leadership tussle was on between the two senior leaders.

To add, a two-and-a half-year power-sharing formula was doing rounds in Chhattisgarh for a while with Singh Deo emerging as a strong claimant to replace Baghel amid the party’s repeated attempts to rubbish these reports.

