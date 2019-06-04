A Day After Centre Drops 'Hindi-for-all' Proposal, DMK Bats for 'Two-language' Policy Across Nation
In Tamil Nadu, a two-language formula of Tamil and English is being followed since 1968 after the DMK stormed to power in 1967 under the leadership of Dravidian stalwart and party founder C N Annadurai.
Representative image.
Chennai: The two-language formula devised by Dravidian icon CN Annadurai should be implemented across the country, the DMK proposed on Tuesday, a day after the Centre dropped the contentious provision of compulsory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.
In an editorial, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mouthpiece 'Murasoli' demanded a "full-stop" to the issue. On the Centre's decision to revise the draft National Education Policy (NEP) to drop the three-language proposal, the party daily said this was done following opposition to the proposal.
"The Centre has retreated. Imposing (Hindi) and retreating is their chameleon like acting," it said.
"The two-language policy drafted by Anna is the formula that should be implemented in the whole of India. Journeying in the path of Anna alone will protect Indianness," Murasoli said in the editorial.
In Tamil Nadu, a two-language formula of Tamil and English is being followed since 1968 after the DMK stormed to power in 1967 under the leadership of Dravidian stalwart and party founder CN Annadurai.
Annadurai, a stalwart of the Dravidian movement and founder of the DMK, is addressed as "Anna," (elder brother) as a mark of respect.
Tracing the decades-old opposition to Hindi in the state, the paper accused the BJP-led government of imposing the language and expressed apprehension that the Centre may thrust Sanskrit in future.
"Their (BJP's) final goal is only Sanskrit," it alleged. The saffron party's precursor Jan Sangh had once said that Sanskrit should be the official language for the whole of India, the DMK alleged.
On June 3, Stalin had said: "The announcement (by the Centre on dropping the contentious clause mandating Hindi learning) has been made with an intent to deceive...
"...and if there is no explanation (assuring that Hindi will not be thrust) in two to three days, the leaders of the alliance partners here will get together, decide and following that, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive agitation. Be prepared."
Revising the draft education policy, the Centre on Monday dropped the contentious provision of compulsory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states after the three-language proposal sparked outrage, mainly in Tamil Nadu.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Who is South African Bowler Beuran Hendricks?
- Dale Steyn Not Playing the Cricket World Cup Due to Injury Has Broken the Internet’s Heart
- Sushmita Sen Almost Lost Out on Miss Universe to Aishwarya Rai Because of THIS Reason
- Sunil Grover Was So Desperate to Get Noticed That He Used to Mimic Ajay Devgn on His Film Sets
- Apple Music, TV And Podcasts: The iTunes App is Dead, But Long Live iTunes
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s