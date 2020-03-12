English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

A Day After Joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia Meets Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh

Jyotiraditya Scindia with Amit Shah.

After meeting Scindia, Amit Shah took to Twitter to welcome him. He said, 'I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.'

  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah, who expressed confidence that his induction will further strengthen the saffron party's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia also paid a "courtesy" visit to senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence here in the morning.

After meeting Scindia, Shah said in a tweet, "I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh."

A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

Scindia has been named as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

