Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Ahead of Cabinet Expansion, UP Ministers Put in Their Papers; List of Probables Surfaces

Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government's latest move and said it was aimed at diverting people's attention from its failures.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 20, 2019, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ahead of Cabinet Expansion, UP Ministers Put in Their Papers; List of Probables Surfaces
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...

Lucknow: Amid speculation over the cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, the first ministerial reshuffle will finally take place on Wednesday. An invitation from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was sent out in this regard, and new ministers are expected to be sworn in at the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow at 11am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two members of the Cabinet — Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal and Minister of State for Primary Education Anupama Jaiswal — tendered their resignations on Tuesday. Earlier, newly elected BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh had also resigned as transport minister, as per the ‘one-man-one-post’ rule prevalent in the BJP.

An important meeting of leaders of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also took place in Lucknow earlier on Tuesday evening and it was expected that names of new ministers would be finalised therw. However, with no official list released, names of Ashok Kataria, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Udaybhan Singh, Kapil Dev Agrawal, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Anil Sharma, Pankaj Singh, Sanjiv Raja, Nilima Katiyar, Dal Bahadur Kori, Ashish Patel, Mahendra Singh, Suresh Rana, Anil Rajbhar, Bukkal Nawab and Upendra Tiwari started doing the rounds.

Another lawmaker who might feature in the list is Member of Legislative Council Ashish Patel, who is the husband of Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief and former Union minister Anupriya Patel. About a dozen new faces could be inducted into the UP cabinet in its first expansion.

There are currently 43 ministers, including Adityanath, two deputy chief ministers — Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma — nine ministers of state with independent charge, and 13 ministers of state.

Three ministers — Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Allahabad, SP Singh Baghel from Agra, and Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur — were elected to the Lok Sabha, while Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar was recently removed from the cabinet.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the government's latest move and said it was aimed at diverting people's attention from its failures. "The BJP government has failed on every front and now it wants to runaway from its responsibilities by transferring officers. On the other hand, the BJP wants to divert people's attention by the cabinet expansion. People are simply fed up of this diversion politics by the BJP," he wrote in a series of tweets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram