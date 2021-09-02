A Delhi Snub & a Cursory Advice for Navjot Sidhu: Congress High Command Turns Him Away

Fuelling reports that the party high command is upset with him, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh amid an intense power struggle in the state, was turned away from the door in Delhi.

Sidhu had dashed off to Delhi late on Wednesday a day after his meeting with AICC general secretary Harish Rawat where he conveyed his “displeasure" on unfulfilled promises by the Amarinder government. Rawat arrived in Chandigarh Tuesday amid the ongoing tussle between the two camps

Party sources said that the PPCC Chief had been hoping to get an audience with senior party leaders including interim President Sonia Gandhi, but failed to do so. Sources said that Sidhu had been planning to inform the party high command about the present state of ‘party affairs’ - a euphemism for the factionalism in the party.

Instead of an appointment, Sidhu was given cursory advice. Sources said that the party leadership informed Sidhu that with party in charge Harish Rawat in Chandigarh, it was advisable to put up his ‘grievances’ before him only.

Interestingly, Sidhu had met Rawat when he arrived in Chandigarh for some time on Tuesday. He had decided to travel to Delhi even while Rawat was in Chandigarh meeting legislators from both Amarinder and his camp.

The Sidhu camp had suffered a blow earlier as well when a move by some of the legislators to seek the removal of the chief minister had failed to fructify. Some MLAs had even met Rawat in Dehradun. But in what seemed to be a snub Rawat had told media later that there was no plan to remove Capt Amarinder.

Despite claims of truce, Sidhu and Capt seem to be at loggerheads even after the former took over reins of Punjab Congress. Sidhu has been vociferously criticising the Capt Amarinder government over its alleged failure to implement some old electoral promises.

