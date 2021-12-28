'A for Aatank, B for...' In Hardoi, Amit Shah Says SP's Dictionary is Different. Then Goes On to Explain

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Partyin Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi during a rally, saying it had its own ‘ABCD’

“ABCD of the Samajwadi Party is different. For them A means ‘Apradh and Aatank’, B means ‘Bhai-Bhatijavad’, C means ‘Corruption’ and D means ‘Danga’,” Shah said, setting the pitch for the 2022 polls that are just months away.

The Home Minister also accused the Samajwadi Party of having links with the massive cash recovery in Kanpur from a businessman named Piyush Jain.

Amit Shah, who started his address with ‘Bharat Mata Ki’ chant at Hardoi GIC ground, said that the BJP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath by winning more than 300 seats in the next elections.

He said that BJP does what it says. “We had said that we will end corruption from the country, we did that. Modi government is committed to the development of poor," he added.

Talking about Article 370, Amit Shah said Congress opposes the abrogation because it is against the development of mountainous union territory.

After Hardoi, the Union Home Minister will address a public meeting at 2 pm at Awas Vikas Maidan in Omnagar in Sultanpur and at 4 pm at Vibhuti Narayan Government Inter College Ground in Bhadohi’s Gyanpur.

