'A Headline a Day Keeps News of Worsening Slowdown Away': Jairam Ramesh Jabs Govt on E-cigarette Ban
File photo of Jairam Ramesh. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a swipe at the government's decision banning production, import and sale of e-cigarettes, saying the governance motto now is "a headline a day keeps news of the worsening slowdown away".
The government banned production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products, citing health risk to people, especially youth, and an ordinance will be brought in to make it an offence, entailing jail term up to three years as well as fine.
"Yet another 'big bang' announcement by FM. Obviously the governance motto now is 'A headline a day keeps news of the worsening slowdown away'," Ramesh said in a tweet.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who had headed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue has said,"The Cabinet today gave approval to a decision to ban e-cigarettes which is also otherwise technically called the ENDS (Electronic nicotine delivery systems), which means production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution and storage and advertisement related to e-cigarettes are all banned."
