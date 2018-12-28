A House for Lord Ram: BJP MP Wants Deity to be Covered Under Govt's Flagship Scheme for Homeless

: A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh wants the government to provide a house to Lord Ram as'he has been living in a tent.’Hari Narayan Rajbhar, the MP from Ghosi, has written to the Ayodhya district magistrate seeking a house for the deity under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.By tent, Rajbhar was citing the makeshift shrine at the disputed site in Ayodhya which was erected after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, launched by Narendra Modi in 2015, aims to ensure "Housing for all by 2022" by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries. Under this, the government provides central assistance to beneficiaries to construct their own houses.Rajbhar's comment comes amid growing clamour from right-wing outfits for the government to bring an ordinance in the Parliament for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case for hearing on January 4. The court is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.Earlier, several BJP leaders stoked controversy over the caste and religion of another deity—Hanuman.During a poll rally in Rajasthan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said "Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to unite all Indian communities, from north to south and east to west."A few days later, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairperson Nand Kumar Sai had claimed that Lord Hanuman was a tribal. Last week, Bukkal Nawab, a BJP MLC from Uttar Pradesh, claimed that the monkey god was a Muslim while UP's Religious Affairs Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary stated that the Hindu deity belonged to the Jat community.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.