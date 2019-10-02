Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

A Jaguar, Few Flats & Some Investments: Mumbai BJP Chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha Has Assets Worth Rs 441cr

The 63-year-old MLA, who is seeking a sixth consecutive term from the posh Malabar Hill Assembly seat in south Mumbai, filed his nomination papers here on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:October 2, 2019, 11:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
A Jaguar, Few Flats & Some Investments: Mumbai BJP Chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha Has Assets Worth Rs 441cr
Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is contesting the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from Malabar Hill seat here, has declared assets worth over Rs 441 crore in his poll affidavit.

The 63-year-old MLA, who is seeking a sixth consecutive term from the posh Malabar Hill Assembly seat in south Mumbai, filed his nomination papers here on Tuesday. As per the affidavit submitted by Lodha along with the nomination form, he and his wife have movable assets worth over Rs 252 crore and immovable assets of about Rs 189 crore.

The MLA also owns a Jaguar costing Rs 14 lakh and his other investments are in bonds and shares. He also has liabilities worth about Rs 283 crore. Lodha, whose family is into real estate business, has five residential flats in south Mumbai and a plot in Rajasthan. Both Lodha and his wife also own a house in the Malabar Hill area.

Besides, his wife also owns another flat and a commercial property in south Mumbai. As per the affidavit, Lodha has five pending criminal cases against him. The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram