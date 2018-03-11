English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Kannadiga Rises in RSS Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Polls. Mukund CR Appointed Joint Gen Secy
Mukund has been a full-time worker of the RSS for a long time and well known in Karnataka and Sangh circles.
A native of Bengaluru, Mukund C R was RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sah Bouddhik Pramukh till recently.
Bengaluru: In a significant development, the RSS has elevated Mukund C R to the post of Joint General Secretary of the organization on Sunday.
Mukund, a Kannadiga, has been a full-time worker of the RSS for a long time and well known in Karnataka and Sangh circles.
His appointment, ahead of the crucial Karnataka assembly elections, has led to a lot of speculation.
Another powerful Joint General Secretary Dattatryea Hosabale is also a Kannadiga from Shimoga district. He was widely expected to replace Bhayyaji Joshi as RSS' point person for the BJP. But the RSS sprang a surprise by continuing with Joshi and even promoting Mukund as one of the six Joint General Secretary.
Mukund was RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sah Bouddhik Pramukh till recently. A native of Bengaluru, he was earlier RSS' Karnataka state chief and later South India chief.
Unlike high profile and accessible Hosabale, Mukund keeps a low profile and has an excellent rapport with several top BJP leaders.
After Maharashtra, neighbouring Karnataka has contributed many top leaders to the RSS. The RSS chief late K S Sudarshan was from Mysore. The late H V Sheshadri, who was RSS national General Secretary, was also from Karnataka.
Nagaland Governor and RSS full timer Padmanabha Acharya is also from Karnataka. He is credited with building RSS network in the north eastern states over the past 30 years.
