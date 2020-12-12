'A Leader as Tall as the Himalayas': Sharad Pawar, the Glue That Holds Oppn Together Today, Turns 80

Over 1.5 lakh people from different parts of Maharashtra on Saturday gathered at various public places since morning 10am. Headed by the local ministers and leaders, this assembly waited patiently for a digital virtual rally which was addressed by their leader – Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on the occasion of his 80th birthday. A man whose clout in national and regional politics is disproportionate to the number of MPs and MLAs the party has. At present, he is considered to be one of the very few acceptable faces for all the allies in UPA, and who has the power to bring everyone to the table. "After the formation of Maharashtra government, people look at him with hope for any alternate arrangement at regional or at national level," said a senior Shiv Sena leader.

"You are the pillar stone of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while greeting Pawar on his 80th birthday, on Twitter. The Chief Minister further said that Pawar’s energy and enthusiasm were inspiration to everyone. Pawar has played a crucial role in the formation of the NCP-Congress unlikely tie-up with the Shiv Sena in 2019, after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena fell out with its ally BJP following the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the NCP chief with good health and a long life.

Saamana, the editorial mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, called Pawar a "leader who is as tall as the Himalayas". Conspicuous by their absence were the Congress leaders. (This is after Pawar spoke about Rahul Gandhi’s inconsistency as a leader, which had evoked strong reaction from Congress). None of the State leaders from Congress party tweeted to wish the grand patriarch who has evoked extreme reactions throughout his long and outstanding political career. From the Shiv Sena, another ally in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, Uddhav Thackeray was on a tour to Aurangabad. Sanjay Raut, considered close to Pawar, was on Nasik tour. Nonetheless, the Shiv Sena sent actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar to wish the leader.

Sharad Pawar, who turned 80 today, has spent 60 years of his life in politics. He has not faced defeat even once so far, a fact that his ardent supporters never forget to mention.

"He nurtured local workers like me. After the Miraj riots, many of the party leaders got defeated in elections. I won. It was the trust and support of ‘Saaheb’ (as Pawar is fondly called), that has brought ahead an ordinary worker like me. I am a minister today, all thanks to him," said Hasan Mushrif, a well-built leader from the sugar belt of western Maharashtra, with teary eyes as he spoke at the event to mark Pawar’s 80th birthday.

After meeting Pawar at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai, Urmila Matondkar told media, "Maharashtra is indebted to him. His contribution to the State has been immense. In all these years, he has only given. He is so active even today, that one has to chase him. We have learnt a lot from him. Wishing him a very happy birthday."

Five members in Lok Sabha, four members in Rajya Sabha, 53 in Maharashtra Assembly, and a handful of MLAs in a few other States – that is the numeric strength of NCP, which is far disproportionate to the clout Sharad Pawar holds in national and regional politics. He is called the architect of the historic Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress formation in Maharashtra. Not only did he bring these unusual bedfellows together, but he also successfully broke the coup called by his nephew Ajit Pawar, who swore-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister, in an early morning surprise move by BJP. At present, Ajit Pawar continues to be Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, but under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

"His energy levels are unmatched. Even today, he is ready to meet visitors from 7 am. There is no calculation about when the day ends. From politicians to ordinary people, to bureaucrats, he helps many – all silently, all in a day’s work. If one asks his Secretary for his tours and schedule of a month, one will know how relentlessly he travels and works," said one of the party workers.

Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of Sharad Pawar, has written a three-page letter, speaking about the latter's contribution to politics and how he continues to inspire many. Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said that Pawar had almost become the Prime Minister twice. "People of the country will be happy if it happens now," he said.

Speaking at the event held to mark his 80th birthday today, Pawar spoke of the lesser known sides of Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar and emphasised on how today’s challenges need to be tackled.