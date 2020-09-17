A Man of Masses With Unmatched Organisational Calibre, Oomen Chandy Completes 50 Years as MLA

"This government is going to fall if two members of this ruling front go out to take a leak," VS Achuthanadanan, the then Kerala opposition leader, had said in 2011, hinting at the wafer-thin majority of two members of the Congress-led UDF. Not only did the government survive, it completed the five-year term despite many a political storm and fierce allegations.

The man at the helm was Oommen Chandy, the Congress leader who has completed 50 years in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday. No other Congress leader has achieved the feat in the state and perhaps even in India. Chandy’s feat is exceptional because he has won 11 consecutive times from his hometown constituency of Puthuppally in Kottayam district.

The Congress, during his tenure as CM, had internal problems of its own coupled with the over ambitions of its partners - Muslim League and Kerala Congress (M) - in the alliance. But Chandy, the strategist, with his political acumen, was able to withstand all these.

His long journey in politics began from his native Puthuppally, a small town in Kottayam. He made his way into the Kerala Assembly in 1970 at the age of 27 after winning his maiden election from his home town. The Youth Congress leader stunned his detractors by clinching the seat with a margin of 7,288 votes. Since then, he won every time he contested – 1977, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2016, often bettering the margins. Chandy became a member of the Cabinet headed by K Karunakaran in 1977 in just his second term in the assembly when he was 34.

Then he became a power centre in his own right. To be precise, he was the most trusted lieutenant of AK Antony in his fight against K Karunakaran in the state Congress. Chandy became the war room manager of the 'A' group and then Congress (U) and later Congress (A) when Antony parted ways with the parent organisation, protesting against Indira Gandhi in 1979.

Soon their party joined hands with CPM and fought elections to form the LDF ministry in 1980. However, in a tactical move, Chandy chose to keep away from the Cabinet headed by CPM leader EK Nayanar. At the age of 37, Chandy was happy to be under the shadow of his long-time friend Antony, as the team returned to Congress fold in 1982. This went on until he replaced Antony as chief minister in 2004.

Chandy's style as a Congress leader was a bit different as he infused some 'cadre’ characteristics into the 'A' group, named after Antony though literally managed by the former. Hence, the Congress in Kerala maintained two active streams, parallel in style and functioning. Chandy had his focus on state politics even as the former president of the state KSU and Youth Congress did not hold any posts in the state Congress.

The network he created in the last 50 years and the organisational calibre are the highlights of his career. "It is unmatched by any other party leader as he knows at least five persons in each panchayat, across the state, in person. There will be at least one person in an office who he could assign a job. He understands the geography of the state including the various roads. Hence he could plan his schedule and meetings properly," said a follower who does not want to be named.

Hailed as a man of masses, Chandy is never seen without a group of men with him. "His multi-tasking skills are envious," said a former high-ranking police officer on condition of anonymity.

“I had to meet him to convey official matters regularly. However, always, he was amidst a crowd and he would be attending many things at a time. I found it quite embarrassing to pass on details, which sometimes have a confidential tone. But I continued to do it as a duty. But soon I realized he had registered everything despite the crowd as he started asking questions about my earlier briefings," he said.

As a chief minister, Chandy started a ‘jana samparka paripady’ (mass contact programme) to clear petitions from people on the spot by touring through the state’s 14 districts. The idea, according to him, was to cut bureaucratic red-tape and be a responsive government.

At least two major corruption scams, the solar scandal, and the bar bribery scandal erupted, threatening to take the sheen off his popular image. Even his own office was seen as compromised. But, undeterred by the allegations, Chandy continued to do what he is at best: reaching out to the public.

Hence, despite the deluge of corruption allegations, mass contact programme helped Chandy reclaim his image as a man of the masses. In 2013, he received the UN Global Award for Public Service for his work in the mass contact programme.

After his team failed in the 2016 Assembly elections, Chandy passed the mantle to Ramesh Chennithala to become the Leader of Opposition. Chandy was promoted as an AICC general secretary.

He is not known for his oratorial skills or scholarly manners. He doesn't even read books. "Public is my book. I am arriving at decisions by not reading books or discussing it with intellectuals. My knowledge comes from my discussions with common people. I got more opportunities in public service than I deserve. If I have completed 50 years, it owes a lot to the opportunities I received," Chandy told News18 in a recent interview.