A Mismatch Born Out of Self-interest: Shivpal Yadav Slams SP-BSP Alliance
'The alliance is a complete mismatch and the decision was taken in their self-interest. Mayawati never respected socialist people. People will not accept this alliance anyway and those who are boasting about it will have to face defeat,' said Shivpal.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Image: Twitter)
Lucknow: Terming the recent SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls a ‘mismatch’, Shivpal Singh Yadav, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief, said on Tuesday that people will not accept such steps taken in ‘self-interest’.
“The alliance is a complete mismatch and the decision was taken in their self-interest. Mayawati never respected socialist people. People will not accept this alliance anyway and those who are boasting about it will have to face defeat,” said Shivpal while addressing his party’s maiden executive committee meeting in Lucknow.
Lauding the workers for strengthening his party within a short span of time, Shivpal asked the leaders to prepare for more challenges. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party was formed in late August, 2018, after his growing differences with Akhilesh Yadav for “not giving him the due respect in the Samajwadi Party.”
The SP rebel also attacked the Modi government for “failing” to keep its promises and eventually “losing people’s trust”. “Our workers should be alert as the BJP might use the Ram Mandir issue to communalise the atmosphere ahead of elections for their political gains,” he added.
Interestingly, Shivpal is still an SP MLA from Jaswantnagar constituency in UP. However, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal has announced that he will contest from Firozabad and the PSP(L) will be contesting from all the seats.
Currently, his nephew Akshay Yadav is the sitting MP of Firozabad. Akshay is the son of Shivpal’s estranged brother Ram Gopal Yadav, who had sided with Akhilesh during the Yadav family feud in 2016.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
