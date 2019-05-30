Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo and several other names were among more than 30 BJP leaders to receive a call-up for Narendra Modi’s second cabinet. Among the names are also leaders of other NDA constituents, including Shiv Sena, JD(U), Akali Dal, LJP and AIADMK.Sources said the leaders received phone calls to the effect on Thursday morning, hours before the swearing-in ceremony. However, the official portfolio distribution and the list of Union ministers and Ministers of State was not immediately announced.Here’s a list of leaders who received the all-important phone call till 1pm:1. Sadanad Gowda2. Rajnath Singh3. Arjun Ram Meghwal4. Prakash Javadekar5. Ramdas Athavle6. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi7. Babul Supriyo8. Suresh Angadi9. Dr Jitendra Singh10. Piyush Goyal11. Ravi Shankar Prasad12. Kishan Reddy13. Prahlad Joshi14. Nirmala Sitharaman15. Smriti Irani16. Prahlad Patel17. Raveendranath18. Purshotam Rupala19. Mansukh Mandavia20. Rao Inderajit21. Krishan Pal Gurjar22. Anupriya Patel23. Kiren Rijiju24. Kailash Chaudhry25. Sanjeev Baliyan26. RCP Singh27. Nityanand Rai28. Thawar Chand Gehlot29. Debashree Chaudhuri30. Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank31. Mansukh Vasava32. Rameshwar Teli33. Harsimrat Kaur Badal34. Sushma Swaraj35. Som Prakash36. Santosh Gangwar37. Ram Vilas PaswanMinisters selected for oath of office will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 4:30pm, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony.Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm.As the party geared up for the celebrations, Shah's Akbar Road residence was decked up. BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal was among those who met Shah at his residence.Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation.Sources said Modi government 2.0 is likely to showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions. The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders asserting that it is the prime minister's prerogative.The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be grand affair with about 8,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars, watching as President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.