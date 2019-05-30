English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi Cabinet: A Mix of Old and New, 37 Names Have Received Cabinet Calls So Far. Check out the Full List Here
Ministers selected for oath of office will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 4:30pm, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony.
PM Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he, along with BJP President Amit Shah, arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo and several other names were among more than 30 BJP leaders to receive a call-up for Narendra Modi’s second cabinet. Among the names are also leaders of other NDA constituents, including Shiv Sena, JD(U), Akali Dal, LJP and AIADMK.
Sources said the leaders received phone calls to the effect on Thursday morning, hours before the swearing-in ceremony. However, the official portfolio distribution and the list of Union ministers and Ministers of State was not immediately announced.
Here’s a list of leaders who received the all-important phone call till 1pm:
1. Sadanad Gowda
2. Rajnath Singh
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. Prakash Javadekar
5. Ramdas Athavle
6. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
7. Babul Supriyo
8. Suresh Angadi
9. Dr Jitendra Singh
10. Piyush Goyal
11. Ravi Shankar Prasad
12. Kishan Reddy
13. Prahlad Joshi
14. Nirmala Sitharaman
15. Smriti Irani
16. Prahlad Patel
17. Raveendranath
18. Purshotam Rupala
19. Mansukh Mandavia
20. Rao Inderajit
21. Krishan Pal Gurjar
22. Anupriya Patel
23. Kiren Rijiju
24. Kailash Chaudhry
25. Sanjeev Baliyan
26. RCP Singh
27. Nityanand Rai
28. Thawar Chand Gehlot
29. Debashree Chaudhuri
30. Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank
31. Mansukh Vasava
32. Rameshwar Teli
33. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
34. Sushma Swaraj
35. Som Prakash
36. Santosh Gangwar
37. Ram Vilas Paswan
Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm.
As the party geared up for the celebrations, Shah's Akbar Road residence was decked up. BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal was among those who met Shah at his residence.
Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation.
Sources said Modi government 2.0 is likely to showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions. The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders asserting that it is the prime minister's prerogative.
The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be grand affair with about 8,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars, watching as President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
