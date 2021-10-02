'A New Dawn!' TMC Kicks Offs Goa Match with Two Goals

Boxing champion Lenny D’Gama and former footballer Denzil Franco have officially joined the Goa Trinamool Congress in Saligao on Saturday. A grand induction ceremony was organised by the Goa TMC and party flags were handed over to the new entrants by MoS Sports and youth affairs of West Bengal Manoj Tiwari, TMC MP Prasun Banerjee and Goa TMC leader Yatish Naik.

Addressing the media after their joining, Yatish Naik said, “If you ask who can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, the answer on the national horizon is clear. The answer is Mamata didi and Trinamool Congress.”

The newly-inducted TMC leader and former Chief Minister of Goa, Luizinho Faleiro, took to Twitter to welcome the new joiners. He said, “I welcome Goa’s brightest sports icons, former International Boxer, Shri Lenny Da Gama & former National Footballer, Shri Denzil Franco into the Goa TMC family. Together, we will build a new Goa, a better Goa; a Goa that will see a new dawn!”

The Trinamool Congress has recently announced its decision to fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa. Several politicians as well as prominent civil society members from Goa have also been inducted into the party. The TMC has also said that it plans to fight all forty seats alone, without allying with any other party.

Speaking to the media during the induction of Goa leaders in Kolkata on Wednesday, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said, “The Trinamool Congress will fight the Goa Assembly elections in 2022 all alone.”

