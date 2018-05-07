A People's Panel Would Probe all Scams in Madhya Pradesh, Including Vyapam, Promises Kamal Nath

Alleging that corruption has been institutionalized over the 15 years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said that not only scams like Narmada Ghotala and Vyapam, all other anomalies would be probed by the Congress once it comes to power.Asked why the Congress does not take up the Narmada issue more aggressively, Nath said, “Not only the Narmada and Vyapam scam, we would get everything probed once we come to power.”Nath also claimed that most do not have an in-depth understanding of the discrepancies that took place in the Vyapam scam.“For the first time in the history of Madhya Pradesh, we would establish a peoples’ commission comprising personalities from different strata to inquire into the misdeeds of the BJP government, especially the misappropriation of public money,” said the PCC president.Reiterating his earlier stand that the Congress requires two faces in the state instead of just one, the nine-time Chhindwara MP said that Campaign Committee in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia hasn’t yet decided on fielding him as a candidate in the upcoming elections. “Any decision in this regard would be taken up by party chief Rahul Gandhi,” Nath said.He, however, refused to comment on the possibilities of him becoming the chief minister in case the Congress forms the next government.Nath further added that only winnability of a candidate would decide if he/she would get the ticket in the elections. “In certain areas we could consider local caste equations,” he added.Asked to clear the air on his caste, Nath stuck to his statement that he was an Indian dedicated to serve the public.Saying that the party would be taking to the poll battle on issues, including farmers’ plight, unemployment, labourers’ issues and corruption, the Congress veteran claimed that the party would kickstart its election campaign against the BJP government on June 6 from Piplyamandi in Mandsaur on the first anniversary of the killing of five farmers during the 2107 agitation.On being quizzed whether he would be seeking help from Congress election strategist Prashant Kishore, Nath said that he would like to seek help from everyone, including Kishore, whom he termed a good friend.On BJP chief Amit Shah’s accusations of him being a corporate blue-eyed boy, Nath said he is only heading IMT Ghaziabad’s management society as chairman and have no stake in any company.“We have a challenging six months ahead of us but I am sure we would be coming to power in Madhya Pradesh,” the Chhindwara MP said.