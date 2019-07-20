'Daughter of Congress, Warm & Affable Personality': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes to Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi: Politicians cutting across party lines expressed shock and grief over the sudden death of former Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by death of Dikshit, who was a warm and affable personality and made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal said Dikshit’s passing away was a huge loss for the national capital and her contribution would always be remembered.

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 20 July 2019

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was devastated by the death of Dikshit whom he called a beloved daughter of the party.

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Union minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his surprise at the veteran Congress leader’s death and spoke about her contribution towards developing Delhi.

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और काँग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता श्रीमती शिला दीक्षित जी के देहांत की खबर सुनकर व्यथित हूं। दिल्ली के विकास में उनका योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा। उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। भगवान शीला जी की दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति दे। ॐ शांतिः। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) 20 July 2019

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh expressed shock at the former Kerala governor’s sudden death and that the country lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. Issuing a statement, Singh said, “I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three years.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Dikshit was like an elder sister to her and a political era passed away with her.

Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her. Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) 20 July 2019

While National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM called her an affectionate lady, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said Dikshit was one of the tallest leaders of the Congress.

Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 20 July 2019

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Smt Sheila Dixit. She was one of the tallest leaders in Congress & transformed Delhi in her tenure as CM. My deepest condolences to her family & loved ones. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 20 July 2019

Former AAP leader Ashutosh said Delhi would always remember her as a chief minister who changed it's landscape.