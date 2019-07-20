Take the pledge to vote

'Daughter of Congress, Warm & Affable Personality': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes to Sheila Dikshit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by death of Dikshit, who was a warm and affable personality and made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development.

Updated:July 20, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
File photo of late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.
New Delhi: Politicians cutting across party lines expressed shock and grief over the sudden death of former Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by death of Dikshit, who was a warm and affable personality and made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal said Dikshit’s passing away was a huge loss for the national capital and her contribution would always be remembered.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was devastated by the death of Dikshit whom he called a beloved daughter of the party.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his surprise at the veteran Congress leader’s death and spoke about her contribution towards developing Delhi.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh expressed shock at the former Kerala governor’s sudden death and that the country lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. Issuing a statement, Singh said, “I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three years.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Dikshit was like an elder sister to her and a political era passed away with her.

While National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM called her an affectionate lady, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said Dikshit was one of the tallest leaders of the Congress.

Former AAP leader Ashutosh said Delhi would always remember her as a chief minister who changed it's landscape.

