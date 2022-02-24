‘A Ram Bhakt Will be CM in 2023’: Yogi Adityanath Confident of Winning People's 'Blessings' in UP Polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav of ‘not apologising’ to the devotees of Lord Ram for the firings that had taken place with bhakts as the targets.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Yogi came to the defence of Ram bhakts and said that bullets were fired at the devotees but no one apologised for it. “Firing was done on Ram bhakts… when are they going to apologies for that? The world was witness to how innocent Ram bhakts were fired upon. Is the Samajwadi Party going to apologise to Ram bhakts and to the nation?” he asked.

“When Akhilesh Yadav comes here tomorrow… I’ll ask Akhilesh to apologise to the people of Ayodhya and the nation,” he added.

A day earlier, the chief minister had promised to enhance the security of cows and said that the state government will help protect farmers’ fields from stray cattle. Speaking to CNN-News18, Adityanath asserted that ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters) will be built on a large scale to protect cows.

Advertisement

“We are working for the welfare of ‘gaumata’. We have completely stopped illegal slaughterhouses. I promise that we will not let ‘Gaumata’ be slaughtered while we’ll also protect fields of farmers from stray cattle,” he said, adding, “Those who used to indulge in cow smuggling and ran illegal slaughter houses… they can now tell the world about what happened (to their business) themselves.”

Adityanath appeared confident of winning the UP assembly polls and said, “Our slogan is, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. People indulging in politics of caste and religion can’t understand this.. But the blessings of people are with us.”

Asked if he will be the chief minister in December 2023 When the Ram Temple is completed, Yogi said: “Koi Ram bhakt hi Mukhyamantri Rahega (A Ram bhakt only will be the chief minister in December 2023).

Earlier, taking a dig at the SP, Adityanath had said whenever there were job vacancies in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, the ‘Saifai family’ used to move out for extortion. “Our government provided 5 lakh government jobs to the youth". Saifai village in Etawah district is the birthplace of SP founder and Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Development had never been on the agenda of the SP, Adityanath alleged as he identified the bases of the politics of SP, BSP, and Congress as “caste, vote, and religion".

Listing the work of development by his government, the chief minister said, “Tiloi has also got a medical college. We have laid the foundation stone for that medical college. The Samajwadi Party could not provide this medical college as it does not have the vision of development."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.