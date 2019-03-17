A Reluctant But Successful Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar Had Too Much Affection For Goa

In 2014, as rumours of him becoming defence minister spread like wildfire, Manohar Parrikar said he would not be comfortable with shifting to central leadership. “I have too much affection towards Goa,” he was quoted as saying.Cut to 2019, Parrikar, who had been extremely unwell for the longest time, passed away on March 17 as chief minister of Goa, his hometown.Born in Mapusa in 1955, Parrikar joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his days in school and went on to graduate from IIT-Bombay in 1978 with a degree in metallurgical engineering. Even during his college days, where he was a batchmate of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, he was looking after the Powai hostel unit of the RSS.According to the Sangh’s Marathi magazine, it was a first for the right-wing organisation when Parrikar became a sanghachalak when he was about 26 years of age.His electoral debut in 1991 was not so successful but he went on to be elected to Goa’s legislative assembly in 1994. Later in 2000, he became the chief minister, but resigned in 2002 calling for fresh elections. He returned to power and brought in schemes, like reducing petrol prices and providing monthly income to housewives, which made him popular.His term in the Goa assembly was, however, marred by several controversies, the biggest being his alleged failure to crack down on illegal mining in the state. In 2014, after the BJP came to power at the Centre, he joined Narendra Modi’s cabinet as defence minister.As mentioned above, he was reluctant, but that unwillingness to take a position at the Centre did not deter him from doing his job as per the brief which was to completely revamp the military.Parrikar is credited with the defence procurement proposal and had taken a strong stand at resolving at the one-rank-one-pension issue.While it was under his term that the defence budget for 2017-18 dipped to 1.62%, it was also under Parrikar’s guidance that the MoD signed contracts with Russian manufacturers for ammunition worth over RS 5,000 crore for the Army and about Rs 9,000 crore for the Air Force.Parrikar was the defence minister when the Rafale deal was signed. Only recently, the Congress claimed that the former defence minister knew everything about the controversial deal, details of which should be revealed by the man himself. Parrikar had also opened up investigations into several alleged scams, including AugustaWestland.The chief minister was also famous for having given up government facilities — he was often seen cycling to work and continued to live in his own house in Goa.His stint at the BJP was also one where he was often lauded for blunt talk. He was one of the few ministers in the BJP, perhaps the only one, to have said that the Godhra riots was a blot on Modi’s career.