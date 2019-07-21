Only One Party Has Access to 90% of Election Funds, Says Former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Sunday alleged that only one party has access to 90 percent of election funds and said the time has come to discuss state funding of elections.

Addressing during the birth centenary celebrations of veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Indrajit Gupta, Manmohan Singh said, “I was privileged to be a member of the committee headed by him. He argued for the role of state funding in the election. Today, when only one party has access to 90 percent of the election fund, such ideas need to be discussed and deliberated,” ANI quoted the former Prime Minister saying.

Lauding the former union Home Minister for his contributions as a parliamentarian, Singh said "One of the widely cited scholarly works of Indrajit Gupta ji was his report on the funding of the election." Singh was referring to a report on electoral funding published by a parliamentary committee chaired by Indrajit Gupta.

The former Prime Minister who was all praise for Gupta for ‘valuing’ the role of opposition even while in power, said the CPI leader was not obsessed with ‘trappings of power’.

Gupta served as Union Home Minister from 1996 to 1998 during the governments of Prime ministers H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral.