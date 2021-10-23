CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Visit Ayodhya on October 26

In March, AAP had announced free Ayodhya pilgrimage for senior citizens in Delhi. (Image: Arvind Kejriwal/Twitter)

Arvind Kejriwal will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya ahead of Diwali.

In a big Hindutva push, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on October 26. He will offer obeisance to Ram Lalla ahead of Diwali, sources said.

In March this year, the Delhi CM had announced free pilgrimage for Delhi’s senior citizens to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and asserted that his government follows 10 principles inspired by the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ to serve the people.

“I am a devotee of Lord Ram and Hanuman. We have been following 10 principles inspired by the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ to serve the people of Delhi," Kejriwal had said.

The 10 principles listed by him were providing food, education, medical care, electricity, water, employment, housing, security for women and honouring the elderly.

With many states slated to see assembly polls next year, Kejriwal seems to be setting the stage for the Aam Admi Party’s poll strategy.

first published:October 23, 2021, 16:06 IST