A Sports Enthusiast And Lakhimpur Kheri MP, Ajay Mishra Now Gets A Berth in Modi Cabinet

The two-time Member of Parliament from Lakhimpur Kheri constituency Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ was sworn in as minister in Modi cabinet on Wednesday. The reason behind Ajay Mishra’s induction into the cabinet is said to be his clean image and his long-time association with the Sangh Parivar.

The induction of Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ into the cabinet is also seen as BJP’s effort to woo Brahmin voters ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections as he is considered to have a strong hold on Brahmin votes in several key districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Bahraich.

The 60-year-old, Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, was born in Banbirpur in the Nighasan of Lakhimpur Kheri, has done his graduation and is an agriculturist and industrialist by profession. Born to Ambika Prasad Mishra and Premdulari Mishra, Ajay Mishra is married to Pushpa and has two sons and a daughter.

In the 2012 assembly elections, he won the UP assembly elections, after whichhe was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Kheri as a BJP candidate in 2017. He defeated Arvind Giri of Congress by 2,88,304 votes. Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ once again won the Kheri seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the BJP candidate by securing 5,84,285 votes with a margin of 2,16,769 votes. SP candidate Dr. Purvi Verma came second with 3,67,516 votes and Congress candidate Zafar Ali Naqvi came third with 88,588 votes.

Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ recently was given Sansad Ratna Award for his presence, conduct and activism in the House. He is the first MP from Uttar Pradesh to receive the honor.

In September 2014, he became a member of the Standing Committee on rural development. He was appointed as a member of the consultative committee under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

He is also known for his love for sports, creating awareness among rural youth about health and has special interest in cricket, powerlifting and wrestling. During his college days, Ajay Mishra won many competitions at the university and district levels.

