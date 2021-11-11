'A Suitable Sikh': Cong's Sunil Jakhar Talks About OLX, Looks for 'Non-matrimonial' Match. But for Whom?

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said, the party is looking for a Sikh chief minister candidate on OLX- an online marketplace, ahead of state assembly polls in 2022.

Jhakar took to social media platform Twitter and said, “A suitable Sikh match required, (No, this is not for a matrimonial alliance) It’s how AAP was planning to look for a Sikh CM candidate on OLX.” He added, “But with it’s MLAs still flocking to Cong, AAP should advertise for MLA candidates also.”

This comes after on November 9, Bathinda Rural MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby resigned from AAP accusing that the party’s Punjab unit is being controlled from Delhi. She also stated that the party is not declaring Punjab president cum Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. On November 10 evening, the MLA joined the incumbent party Congress.

Ruby tweeted her resignation saying, “Mr Arvind Kejriwal ji convener, AAP & Bhagwant Mann ji. This is hereby to inform you that I am resigning with immediate effect from the membership of AAP. Please accept my resignation. Thanks.” Following which in her address to the media after joining the Congress, Ruby said, “While AAP claims to be the party of ‘Aam Aadmi’ but the real agenda of Aam Aadmi was being pursued by Congress. I am impressed by the performance of congress in the last 50 days.”

The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections will be held in February or March 2022, to elect the 117 members of the legislative assembly.

