Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

A Whiff of Karnataka and a Dash of Gowdas in Maharashtra's Political Coup as Ajit Pawar Joins Hands with BJP

Thirteen years ago, former PM HD Deve Gowda went into a silent mode communicating only through his trusted aides, claiming that his son HDK had betrayed him by splitting the party and going with the 'communal' BJP.

D P Satish | News18dp_satish

Updated:November 23, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A Whiff of Karnataka and a Dash of Gowdas in Maharashtra's Political Coup as Ajit Pawar Joins Hands with BJP
File photo of HD Kumaraswamy with BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has claimed his nephew Ajit Pawar has rebelled to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Maharashtra. The overnight coup in Maharashtra is reminiscent of something similar in neighbouring Karnataka 13 years ago.

The Congress-JDS government in the state, led by N Dharam Singh, collapsed overnight and a "breakaway" faction of the JDS led by party founder HD Deve Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy formed a government with the BJP, its core ideological enemy.

That development had shocked the nation. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, went into a silent mode communicating only through his trusted aides claiming that his son HDK has betrayed him by splitting the party and going with the "communal" BJP.

A few days later he even dismissed his chief minister-son and the "rebel" MLAs from JDS. For months a "hurt" Gowda, did not appear in public or entertained the media. According to his aides, he "wept" in silence for months.

Unperturbed by these, the HDK-BS Yediyurappa government took off, writing a new chapter in India's ever changing and shifting political landscape. The Congress, which had lost the government in a coup, initially believed Gowda's version and had even expressed sympathy.

CM son HDK also wept in public for being "unfaithful" to his father. A few months later, the mask came off. Both the politicians and the people realised that they were being taken for a royal ride by father and son.

The son's "revolt" was actually father's brainchild. To make his son CM at any cost, former PM Gowda had made an elaborate plan to make it look like a "betrayal" by his own son.

During HDK's 20-month rule, Gowda was controlling many things from behind the scenes. When HDK was supposed to hand over the baton of CM to Yediyurappa, Gowda once again shocked everyone by asking him to betray the BJP.

Karnataka government once again collapsed paving the way for the President's rule. In the next Assembly election, riding on sympathy wave, Yediyurappa rode to power.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram